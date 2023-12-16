Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: BASS CAGE

Main Room:

Megalodon

Laxx

Joogornot

Future Crime

Cloudii

Psymatik

Lounge:

trew

Berkey

Puppet

Cat Scratch Fevr

Altered

SO Stoked For Bass Cage - a safe space for dirty bass. At Bass Cage, we as a community will be teaming up to create a unique show experience for all genders and races to express themselves through the power of bass music. We all know that ravers want nothing more than a place where we can all feel free of judgment, have a good time, and feel connected with each other under one roof. This time we've been given the opportunity to team up with So Stoked and be able to bring even more PLUR vibes. Join us as we work to build that vibe together. Gather your squad and enter the Bass Cage!

Known for his impressive chopping style and high energy sets, Megalodon orchestrates breathtaking live performances. Since 2008, the San Francisco based producer has seen an ever growing demand, touring both North & South America, Australia, Asia, and Europe on a regular basis. Megalodon as collaborated with some of the biggest and best names in bass music around today.

Creating his own sound rather than following trends, Laxx continues to keep his forward-thinking ethos alive with each move. As the man behind releases like \"Join Me\" with Dion Timmer, \"Step Four,\" and the full-length record Fake Friends, Laxx has toured his innovative sound around the world. Laxx is changing the scope of electronic music as we know it, one step at a time.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/12-15.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: https://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

future bass. d+b. hardstyle. hardcore. j-core. jungle.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.