Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: CANDY RAVE

Main Room:

Ben Gold

Al Storm

Plus TBA!

Lounge:

TBA!

trew

Wear Kandi + Eat Candy! Enter our bright and colorful rave wonderland, filled with PLUR vibes, KANDI and CANDY of all kinds! :D

Ben Gold has forged a formidable reputation as one of the most innovative, accomplished and prolific producers in the trance scene today. May 2018 saw Ben Gold lay down the most significant marker in his career to date with the release of his eagerly anticipated debut artist album 'Sound Advice Chapter 1' on Armada Music. In 2016 his track 'I'm In A State Of Trance' was voted by an audience of millions on Armin van Buuren's A State Of Trance radio show as the official anthem for the ASOT 750 landmark events, making it one of the biggest hits of the year, racking up over 2.5 million Spotify plays to date.

Originating from the early Nineties Rave scene, and known for his pioneering sound encapsulating a broad range of musical influences, Al Storm (amongst his many aliases), has amassed an extensive and highly eclectic production and remix biography over the last 25 years, covering almost every shade of the dance music spectrum. The list of artists he's collaborated with, engineered for, or who have employed him to officially remix their work, is as varied as his discography. The likes of The Prodigy, Xilent, Cascada, Liquid, Kutski & Dizzee Rascal, through to Rave Originators, Ellis Dee, DJ Rap, Ratpack, Slipmatt & DJ Seduction are just a few of the headline acts with whom he has worked. In 2009 he signed to the iconic 'Raver Baby' label, cementing his status in Hardcore history, and shortly after he won a much coveted 'Hardcore Heaven Award' at Westfest in recognition of his work. In 2018, the artist formerly known as Deadman, has now killed off all of his other aliases to work solely under the 'Al Storm' moniker. Under the management and guidance of Technique for his D&B productions, you can expect a heavy onslaught of his unique, Jungle & Classic Rave edged take on Drum & Bass tearing up raves & festivals around the globe.

Watch and listen:

trance. hardcore. d+b. house. bass.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15, $17 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.