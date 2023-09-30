Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: CYBER STORM

Main Room:

TBA

Lounge:

TBA

CYBER STORM! Embark into the electronic vortex - absorbed into the digital-synesthesia of rave. Virtual synapses fire rapidly, attempting to process the overclocked analog sensory input. Don't fight the cybernated wind and tide, instead surrender to the flow of neon signals directing you to the source. Prepare yourself to upload, because the storm is almost here.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-29.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: https://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

hardcore. hardstyle. d+b. techno. house.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.