DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: CYBER STORM
Main Room:
TBA
Lounge:
TBA
CYBER STORM! Embark into the electronic vortex - absorbed into the digital-synesthesia of rave. Virtual synapses fire rapidly, attempting to process the overclocked analog sensory input. Don't fight the cybernated wind and tide, instead surrender to the flow of neon signals directing you to the source. Prepare yourself to upload, because the storm is almost here.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-29.html
Watch and listen:
So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: https://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg
hardcore. hardstyle. d+b. techno. house.
7pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.
