Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: CYBER STORM

Main Room:

BT

Muzz

Angel

Saphyre

Russ Mack

TreeKat! (Kandi Up)

trew

Lounge:

Psymatik

Psychic Monkey

DRIPIT

Yucky Charms

Niqbo

CYBER STORM! Embark into the electronic vortex - absorbed into the digital-synesthesia of rave. Virtual synapses fire rapidly, attempting to process the overclocked analog sensory input. Don't fight the cybernated wind and tide, instead surrender to the flow of neon signals directing you to the source. Prepare yourself to upload, because the storm is almost here.

Given his enviable resume and illustrious fifteen+ year career, it is difficult to imagine that platinum-selling artist, visionary producer, film composer and technologist BT may only now be beginning to create the best work of his career. An internationally-renowned recording artist himself, he is trusted by superstars such as Sting, Britney Spears, Sarah McLachlan, Tori Amos, Madonna, Seal and Peter Gabriel to produce modernist and memorable hits, with a bleeding-edge electronic flair. He has composed unforgettable scores for films The Fast and the Furious, Partysaurus Rex, Go, Stealth and Oscar-award winning Monster. With his latest two-hour, double-disk opus, These Hopeful Machines, BT definitively weaves both the technical prowess and compositional mastery that reminds us all why he's the composer that all other composers and producers study. On his last full-length LP, This Binary Universe, he created an entirely new genre of evocative electro-acoustic music. As Keyboard Magazine wrote in their review of the album, \"In a hundred years, it could well be studied as the first major work of the new millennium. It's that good.\" Throughout his illustrious career, BT has been able to seamlessly weave together complex, groundbreaking musical elements into compositions that resonate with listeners of all types without seeming academic and incomprehensible.

MUZZ, formerly MUZZY, is a UK based producer and DJ renowned for the pulsating fusion of Drum & Bass, Drumstep, and Industrial rock overlaid with orchestral arrangements and euphoric hooks. He has become one of the hottest go-to names for fierce, high octane dance music. He holds a unique power of bringing together both the drum & bass world and the wider electronic music world into his devoted fanbase.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-16.html

trance. d+b. triphop. breakbeat. hardcore. house.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.