So Stoked: Earth Day
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: EARTH DAY
Main Room:
Ed Rush
Optical
Rob Gee
Corrine
Sneakerz
Kandi King
TreeKat (Kandi Up)
Lounge:
A.N.T.
Selecta & Rayne
Psymatik
D-Tor
Rawrcore
Above DNA:
Womp-Life
John Beaver
Russ Mack
Zeus.Zero
Dazzle Room:
Strobez
Willy Wonksta
Dripit
Tr1llmar
Rootz
Happy Earth Day! This is a rave. Kandi, costumes, flow arts are encouraged. PLUR is required.
There aren't many artists who can claim to have changed the face of a genre of music, let alone to have changed that face more than once. Ed Rush, however, is an exception to that rule. Ever since his first production outings alongside his neighbour (and infamous owner of No U Turn Records), Nico Sykes, Ed Rush has consistently proven he has the ideas and attitude to transform drum & bass and is never afraid to push that infamous envelope. Releases on Grooverider's Prototype imprint and Goldie's Metalheadz all confirmed his place as one of the leading producers in the new school of drum & bass elite. Not only was he making great music, but he was continuing to break new ground with his ideas and production techniques; new ground which would forever change the sound of drum & bass. However, as we all know, it was Ed Rush's team up with another great musical mind, Optical, that unleashed upon the world an album, a label and an audiological echo that would inspire thousands of copycat producers and spawn an entire generation of artists who, even a decade later, would still strive to come close to that Virus sound.
Optical is the pseudonym of Matt Quinn, a renowned drum and bass producer and dj from England. He is best known for his work with Ed Rush, fellow head of the Virus Recordings label, and as a pioneer of the techstep and neurofunk sound. His first single for Metalheadz, 'To Shape the Future'/'Raging Calm' (1997) and his collaborative material with Ed Rush, such as the Wormhole, album (1998) were archetypal developments in the style. The duo followed this debut album with The Creeps (2000) and The Original Doctor Shade (2003), as well as countless singles and remixes. More recently, the duo have returned to form with their (2009) LP 'Travel The Galaxy' containing the modern classic 'Chubrub' and (2015) the highly acclaimed 'No Cure' LP featuring 'The Host' and 'Falling Down Stairs' and again featuring the talents of Rymetyme on vocals in the title track to great effect. 2016 saw the release of '20YearsOfOpticalLP' Vol 1+2 featuring 24 classic and unreleased dubs from over 20 years of work. He also notably did most of the engineering and production work for Grooverider's album Mysteries of Funk, and Goldie's 'Saturnz Return' LP. In addition, he has produced solo, and released in collaboration with many artists, including Trace, Dom and Roland, Fierce, and his brother Matrix, Jonny L, Jumpin Jack Frost and many more.
Rob GEE is famous all across The Universe as \"the hardest DJ to ever play the Limelight in NYC.\" In the club's early 90's heyday, the versatile GEE kept delirious audiences going through spinning at Limelight's \"Future Shock\" dance/techno nights and performing with his live band as well as spinning at the club's \"Rock And Roll Church\" metal/ rock/ industrial nights. GEE is a recurring headliner at Sensation,Thunderdome, Mysteryland, and Love Parade, where GEE played before one million people. His diverse appeal keeps him performing weekly at all types of musical events and concerts. GEE has shared the stage with everyone from Hatebreed and Biohazard to Crystal Method, Busta Rhymes, Kurtis Blow, and Afrika Bambaataa. His GEEness has also has spun at many Slipknot and Korn after parties with his good friend, DJ Starscream a.k.a. and every other genre for that matter set him apart from the rest. His indecisiveness as to whether or not he wanted to breakdance and spin hiphop or jump in the mosh pit and play in a metal band was one of the reasons he began to cultivate his own style of both. Rob GEE is the only artist of his kind to collaborate and create with members of respected rock, metal, hardcore and hiphop acts such as Slipknot, Hatebreed, Biohazard, Wu-Tang Clan, Cypress Hill, and System Of A Down (just to name a few) creating a unification of Rock, Electronic, & Metal as well any other style GEE chooses to use. The GEEsult is Rob GEE gabber music.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-21.html
d+b. gabber. hardcore. house. techno. dubstep.
7pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.
