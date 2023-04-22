Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: EARTH DAY

Main Room:

Ed Rush

Optical

Rob Gee

Corrine

Sneakerz

Kandi King

trew

TreeKat (Kandi Up)

Lounge:

A.N.T.

Selecta & Rayne

Psymatik

D-Tor

Rawrcore

Above DNA:

Womp-Life

John Beaver

Russ Mack

Zeus.Zero

Dazzle Room:

Strobez

Willy Wonksta

Dripit

Tr1llmar

Rootz

Happy Earth Day! This is a rave. Kandi, costumes, flow arts are encouraged. PLUR is required.

There aren't many artists who can claim to have changed the face of a genre of music, let alone to have changed that face more than once. Ed Rush, however, is an exception to that rule. Ever since his first production outings alongside his neighbour (and infamous owner of No U Turn Records), Nico Sykes, Ed Rush has consistently proven he has the ideas and attitude to transform drum & bass and is never afraid to push that infamous envelope. Releases on Grooverider's Prototype imprint and Goldie's Metalheadz all confirmed his place as one of the leading producers in the new school of drum & bass elite. Not only was he making great music, but he was continuing to break new ground with his ideas and production techniques; new ground which would forever change the sound of drum & bass. However, as we all know, it was Ed Rush's team up with another great musical mind, Optical, that unleashed upon the world an album, a label and an audiological echo that would inspire thousands of copycat producers and spawn an entire generation of artists who, even a decade later, would still strive to come close to that Virus sound.

Optical is the pseudonym of Matt Quinn, a renowned drum and bass producer and dj from England. He is best known for his work with Ed Rush, fellow head of the Virus Recordings label, and as a pioneer of the techstep and neurofunk sound. His first single for Metalheadz, 'To Shape the Future'/'Raging Calm' (1997) and his collaborative material with Ed Rush, such as the Wormhole, album (1998) were archetypal developments in the style. The duo followed this debut album with The Creeps (2000) and The Original Doctor Shade (2003), as well as countless singles and remixes. More recently, the duo have returned to form with their (2009) LP 'Travel The Galaxy' containing the modern classic 'Chubrub' and (2015) the highly acclaimed 'No Cure' LP featuring 'The Host' and 'Falling Down Stairs' and again featuring the talents of Rymetyme on vocals in the title track to great effect. 2016 saw the release of '20YearsOfOpticalLP' Vol 1+2 featuring 24 classic and unreleased dubs from over 20 years of work. He also notably did most of the engineering and production work for Grooverider's album Mysteries of Funk, and Goldie's 'Saturnz Return' LP. In addition, he has produced solo, and released in collaboration with many artists, including Trace, Dom and Roland, Fierce, and his brother Matrix, Jonny L, Jumpin Jack Frost and many more.