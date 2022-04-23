Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: EARTH DAY

Main Room:

Turno

Sc@r

Switchblade

Ephemera

TreeKat (Kandi Up)

Lounge:

trew

Elevener

Sneakerz

Delodaze

DJ Styleus

Stoked to go green! Finishing off Earth Day 2022, come dance and celebrate the planet we love!

Timing is everything: Years of graft and total immersion in the drum & bass underground have paid off as Turno continues to step up as one of UK bass culture's leading new-generation headliners. A versatile artist who wears his vibes on his sharply-threaded sleeves, Turno has captured the imagination and attention of the epic wave of new generation bass fans with his realness, positivity and musical dexterity. His passion and energy is palpable in every side to his craft: The notoriously riotous drive and rich reference points of his DJ sets; his broadsword discography that's rooted in all shades of drum & bass but slices deep into the realms of house and all things urban; his aspirational Time Is Now streetwear and event brand; his frequently sold out headline tours across Europe and Australia; his heavyweight collaborations with fellow titans such as Friction, A.M.C, Dominator and My Nu Leng and MCs such as P Money, Dreps and Spyda... The list goes on. Approachable, forward-thinking and stacked with support for and from the scene in which he's honed his skills, Turno is constantly looking to push and evolve his sound and take it to new places and spaces. And he's only just warming up. Timing is everything: the Time Is Now for Turno.

Hardcore DJ Sc@r, is recognized today as one of the UK's finest rising artists. The Australian-born DJ burst onto the scene in 2006, and quickly made her stamp! Her highlights so far are winning the Hardcore Heaven Breakthrough DJ award and launching her own hardcore label - Scarred Digital, both in 2012. With a constant stream of fresh projects on the go, Lady Sc@r dedicates her life to music. If you haven't heard of her yet, then you're not in the know!

Watch and listen:

d+b. hardcore. house. hardstyle.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.