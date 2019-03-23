Kandi Love, Turbo Drive & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: ENTER THE MATRIX: 20TH ANNIVERSARY SCREENING + RAVE

Movie screening at 7:30pm; rave after!

Main Room:

Omnia

Arkham Knights

trew

Foxsky

Corrine

Above DNA:

Hosted by: Omen

Tranz Am

Soulr

Alien

Kenai

Krystalize

Lunar

Romhak

CannaBassDawgz

Lounge:

Hosted by: MDKai and Friends

MDKai

Tarocco

Dj Nightkat

Cohn Jonner

Apollo Husky

Dazzle Room:

Sqorch

Axel Holmes

DJ Smokie

Twenty years ago this month: THE MATRIX! The apotheosis of cyberpunk action movies. Stoic yet wordy, a movie about alienation, conformity, revolution and raging against the machine. A movie that name-drops the Monsters of Postmodern Philosophy in pince-nez shades and leather catsuits. A movie directed by two trans women whose catch-phrases have been co-opted by MRAs, incels and racists - not since Fight Club has any movie been so misinterpreted.

THE MATRIX: Welcome to The Desert of The Real - I Know Kung Fu.

Rowdy movie screening at 7:30pm, superstar DJs after! Follow the white rabbit with:

Omnia: Without doubt one of the most exciting and fast rising names to emerge from the progressive & trance scenes in recent years is Ukrainian DJ / producer Omnia. Having jumped into the Top 50 of the prestigious DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll at #48 at the end of 2013, Omnia has continued to make a name for himself as an in-demand producer and globe-trotting superstar. Self-taught in the studio, Omnia's sound has a distinctive edge and a style that refuses to be pigeon holed. The catalyst for Omnia's big breakthrough year in 2012 was Omnia & Ira 'The Fusion', which went on to be one of the biggest tracks of the year across all dance genres. As a DJ, Omnia's rise has been as impressive as his producer status, with performances including festivals such as Tomorrowland, ASOT, and many others. Omnia kick started 2018 with his 'Titans' track on the A State Of Trance label, a remix of Roman Messer & Betsie Larkin's 'Unite', then the genre defying 'CYBERPUNK' which has been getting scene wide support.