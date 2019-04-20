So Stoked: Flat Earth Day
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: FLAT EARTH DAY
Main Room:
TyDi
Angel
Dilt (official release party)
Just Trees
Sneakerz
Spark1 & Friends
Lounge:
PLUR Bunni
Bvssik
Flowerchild
D-Jace
Jester
Puppet
The party in the main room and lounge goes until 2AM, and then we move upstairs for the after party in Above DNA and Dazzle, from 2AM to dawn!
This is a rave. Kandi, costumes, flow arts are encouraged. PLUR is required.
In his 15 years as one of the leading artists in electronic music, Australian songwriter, composer, record producer and DJ TyDi has seen, heard and done it all. Through his extensive discography, which includes five full-length albums, countless singles and remixes, and numerous EPs across diverse genres, he's topped global charts, he's toured the world and he's made his indelible mark on the music world.
P.S. Earth is not flat.
Watch and listen:
trance. house. hardcore. bass.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
Main Room Only: $10, $15, $17 limited advance;
$19 after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after;
Main Room and After Party: $15, $20, $22 limited advance;
$24 after;
$30 < 9pm;
$35 after.