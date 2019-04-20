Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: FLAT EARTH DAY

Main Room:

TyDi

Angel

Dilt (official release party)

Just Trees

trew

Sneakerz

Spark1 & Friends

Lounge:

PLUR Bunni

Bvssik

Flowerchild

D-Jace

Jester

Puppet

The party in the main room and lounge goes until 2AM, and then we move upstairs for the after party in Above DNA and Dazzle, from 2AM to dawn!

This is a rave. Kandi, costumes, flow arts are encouraged. PLUR is required.

In his 15 years as one of the leading artists in electronic music, Australian songwriter, composer, record producer and DJ TyDi has seen, heard and done it all. Through his extensive discography, which includes five full-length albums, countless singles and remixes, and numerous EPs across diverse genres, he's topped global charts, he's toured the world and he's made his indelible mark on the music world.

P.S. Earth is not flat.

Watch and listen:

trance. house. hardcore. bass.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

Main Room Only: $10, $15, $17 limited advance;

$19 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after;

Main Room and After Party: $15, $20, $22 limited advance;

$24 after;

$30 < 9pm;

$35 after.