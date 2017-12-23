So Stoked: For Christmas
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: FOR CHRISTMAS
Main Room:
DJ Starscream (Slipknot's Sid Wilson)
Plus guests, TBA!
Lounge:
Also TBA!
Our annual So Stoked for Christmas rave is back with fully decorated venue, and all the great vibes you provide! We have many surprises for you!
Follow Kandi Love https://www.facebook.com/kandilovesf/ and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/12-22.html
Watch and listen:
So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg
trance. hardcore. drum+bass. techno.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.