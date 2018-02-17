Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: FOR LOVE

Main Room:

John B

Donald Glaude

Robert Armani

Switchblade

Blasterisk

Curze

Mr Brandon

Sqorch

Steel Ivy

KeishaBoy

Lounge:

Hosted by: Bad Luck Club Collective

KungPau

Hellcat

J.Slai

Glddvk

AliEn

Love doesn't flee. Love isn't jealous. Love doesn't cheat. Love isn't cruel. Love doesn't make you feel bad about yourself, or insecure about your future. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is generous. Love endures. Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do. There's no feeling like it. You live for the present, you dream of a future, and your heart outraces your head. All you know is that you wouldn't trade this feeling for anything in the world. If this is how strongly you can feel, why ever settle for anything less? We are stoked to welcome you to our annual So Stoked for Love - a rave with a smile!!

Follow Kandi Love https://www.facebook.com/kandilovesf/ and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-16.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

house. d+b. gabber. hardcore. dubstep. future bass.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.