So Stoked: For Love
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: FOR LOVE
Main Room:
John B
Donald Glaude
Robert Armani
Switchblade
Blasterisk
Curze
Mr Brandon
Sqorch
Steel Ivy
KeishaBoy
Lounge:
Hosted by: Bad Luck Club Collective
KungPau
Hellcat
J.Slai
Glddvk
AliEn
Love doesn't flee. Love isn't jealous. Love doesn't cheat. Love isn't cruel. Love doesn't make you feel bad about yourself, or insecure about your future. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is generous. Love endures. Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do. There's no feeling like it. You live for the present, you dream of a future, and your heart outraces your head. All you know is that you wouldn't trade this feeling for anything in the world. If this is how strongly you can feel, why ever settle for anything less? We are stoked to welcome you to our annual So Stoked for Love - a rave with a smile!!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/02-16.html
house. d+b. gabber. hardcore. dubstep. future bass.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.