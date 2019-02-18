So Stoked: For Love
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, Turbo Drive & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: FOR LOVE
Main Room:
Richard Durand
Jimni Cricket
Angel
Flowerchild
Average Joe
Lunar
Above DNA:
Hosted by: Turbo Drive
Glitch Black (Performing Live)
Devon
Danny Delorean
Netik
Meikee Magnetic
Lounge:
Hosted by:
Bass Totem
TBA!
Dazzle Room:
DJ contest -- for details: KandiLoveSF
Love doesn't flee. Love isn't jealous. Love doesn't cheat. Love isn't cruel. Love doesn't make you feel bad about yourself, or insecure about your future. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is generous. Love endures. Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do. There's no feeling like it. You live for the present, you dream of a future, and your heart outraces your head. All you know is that you wouldn't trade this feeling for anything in the world. If this is how strongly you can feel, why ever settle for anything less? We are stoked to welcome you to our annual So Stoked for Love - a rave with a smile!!
Richard Durand, with A State of Trance Tune of the Year 2018 and #1 on Beatport charts' The Air I Breathe, is an artist who's established himself in the top tier of trance for a decade now. Since first breaking into the scene with remixes for Tiësto and being tipped for the top by the man himself back in 2007, Richard has gone on to fulfill his potential. In the ten years that followed his breakthrough year, Richard Durand has hit the Top 100 of the DJ Magazine annual DJs poll on no less than five separate occasions, he's released three critically acclaimed artist albums (Always The Sun, Wide Awake and Vs The World), mixed six editions of the legendary In Search Of Sunrise series of compilations and performed on many of the world's biggest stages including legendary brands such as Trance Energy, A State Of Trance, Dreamstate, Sensation, Mayday, Godskitchen Global Gathering, Avalon, Zouk and Ministry Of Sound.
From interdimensional hyperspace comes an apparition that tore itself from the frayed fabric of the universe. Clearly this being doesn't belong in this world. He is Glitch Black. And he makes music to keep this dimension from falling apart.
Jimni Cricket has been blazin beats behind the decks for crowds for over 13 years. Amazing turntablism mash-up style along with the hottest hhc/d+b tracks. She loves music, cuteness, frills, and hamburgers. Ramen eating contest winner 2011.
Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance on Facebook!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-17.html
Watch and listen:
Richard Durand: The Air I Breathe: http://youtu.be/RnJ_c-WRctI
trance. hardcore. synthwave. house. bass.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15, $17 limited advance;
$19 advance after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.