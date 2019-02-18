Kandi Love, Turbo Drive & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: FOR LOVE

Main Room:

Richard Durand

Jimni Cricket

Angel

Flowerchild

Average Joe

trew

Lunar

Above DNA:

Hosted by: Turbo Drive

Glitch Black (Performing Live)

Devon

Danny Delorean

Netik

Meikee Magnetic

Lounge:

Hosted by:

Bass Totem

TBA!

Dazzle Room:

DJ contest -- for details: KandiLoveSF

Love doesn't flee. Love isn't jealous. Love doesn't cheat. Love isn't cruel. Love doesn't make you feel bad about yourself, or insecure about your future. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is generous. Love endures. Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do. There's no feeling like it. You live for the present, you dream of a future, and your heart outraces your head. All you know is that you wouldn't trade this feeling for anything in the world. If this is how strongly you can feel, why ever settle for anything less? We are stoked to welcome you to our annual So Stoked for Love - a rave with a smile!!

Richard Durand, with A State of Trance Tune of the Year 2018 and #1 on Beatport charts' The Air I Breathe, is an artist who's established himself in the top tier of trance for a decade now. Since first breaking into the scene with remixes for Tiësto and being tipped for the top by the man himself back in 2007, Richard has gone on to fulfill his potential. In the ten years that followed his breakthrough year, Richard Durand has hit the Top 100 of the DJ Magazine annual DJs poll on no less than five separate occasions, he's released three critically acclaimed artist albums (Always The Sun, Wide Awake and Vs The World), mixed six editions of the legendary In Search Of Sunrise series of compilations and performed on many of the world's biggest stages including legendary brands such as Trance Energy, A State Of Trance, Dreamstate, Sensation, Mayday, Godskitchen Global Gathering, Avalon, Zouk and Ministry Of Sound.