Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: FOR LOVE

Main Room:

Yultron

Darude

David Rust

Plus guests, TBA!

Love doesn't flee. Love isn't jealous. Love doesn't cheat. Love isn't cruel. Love doesn't make you feel bad about yourself, or insecure about your future. Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is generous. Love endures. Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do. There's no feeling like it. You live for the present, you dream of a future, and your heart outraces your head. All you know is that you wouldn't trade this feeling for anything in the world. If this is how strongly you can feel, why ever settle for anything less? We are stoked to welcome you to our annual So Stoked for Love - a rave with a smile!!

Los Angeles born Yultron is a multi-faceted producer, DJ, and remixer known around the world for pushing monstrous crowds to the brink. Long time music producer, Yultron has quickly gained support from megastar artists in the space including Skrillex, DJ Snake, Gammer, and others, all while building a global cohort of diehard Yultron fans. Musically, Yultron leverages his unique experiences and background to push dance genres harder and bridge cultures.

Famed for the global smash Sandstorm, Darude is recognised by many as one of the most influential artists to emerge from the dance scene in the past decade. With a DJ style that is a mixture of progressive and uplifting trance, fused with elements of tech, breaks and house, Darude's music delivers a dynamic energy that gets any dancefloor moving.

David Rust, a Scottish born trance & hard dance DJ / producer, is a name on the rise. There is absolutely nothing rusty about David's skill set, in fact this slick DJ/Producer hailing from the city of Glasgow is without a shadow of a doubt one of the most promising new age artists. A DJ first and foremost, David takes huge influence from the blistering technical Decks 'n' FX styles of DJs such as Eddie Halliwell and Jordan Suckley. He is a true performer who fuses various upbeat styles on the more intense end of the trance spectrum. A David Rust set is much more diverse than most, in that he takes Tech Trance, Hard Trance, Psy-Trance, Techno, Hardstyle old and new and bridges them seamlessly. Using a combination of chopping, cutting, scratching and with clever use of FX, a defined and expert performance is delivered. Keeping the mood dark and tech driven while introducing uplifting sounds to create a perfect blend of energizing euphoria.

hardcore. trance. dubstep. hard dance.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$15, $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 < 9pm;

$40 after.