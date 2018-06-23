Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: FOR PRIDE

Main Room:

Scott Brown

Dara

Alex Prospect

Erika K

John Beaver

Angel

Petting Zoo

Sqorch

Roxas

Above DNA:

Hosted by Frolic

Dave Brown

Lucky Rabbit

MDKai

Neon Bunny

Phoxwit

Lounge:

Meikee Magnetic

Raid Zero

Cosmo Coyote

Gutter Kid

Harmand Von Golddd

Welcome to So Stoked for Pride - a special Pride weekend rave!! This entire week is a celebration of all that is different or queer in the eyes of society. We celebrate being ourselves and expressing our choices and our love in the ways we want and feel comfortable. The rainbow colors symbolize PLURality and love of life. The open display of the flag in different forms shows that the gay community has enormously gained in self-confidence. Acceptance has always been one of the main principals of raves. Let's celebrate acceptance and equality! Let's RAVE!

DJ Dara, is on his last - THE PEACE OUT TOUR! As a member of the infamous Planet of the Drums crew alongside fellow drum 'n bass pioneers AK1200, Dieselboy, & J Messinian, this Irish transplant has been a dominant figure in the U.S. drum 'n bass scene since his arrival here in 1994. Dara co-founded the nation's first & largest drum 'n bass record store, Breakbeat Science, in NYC which doubles as his own imprint, Breakbeat Science Recordings. His brilliant recording endeavors along with his incessant touring marked by consistently awe-inspiring DJ sets have made him one of the most recognized and well respected DJs in the country.

Scott Brown has been writing music and Dj'ing since the early 90's. A true legend in the scene in every way having travelled every corner of the globe to promote his beloved hardcore music! For the first time ever, he is doing a b2b set with our own, incredibly talented Petting Zoo.

Alex Prospect is winner of Breakthrough DJ and Breakthrough Producer in the Hardcore Awards. He is signed to Lethal Theory. Welcome back to San Francisco!

Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com// and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-22.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Hardcore Sushi: http://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

hardcore. d+b. trance. house. bass.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.