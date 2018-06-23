So Stoked: For Pride
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: FOR PRIDE
Main Room:
Scott Brown
Dara
Alex Prospect
Erika K
John Beaver
Angel
Petting Zoo
Sqorch
Roxas
Above DNA:
Hosted by Frolic
Dave Brown
Lucky Rabbit
MDKai
Neon Bunny
Phoxwit
Lounge:
Meikee Magnetic
Raid Zero
Cosmo Coyote
Gutter Kid
Harmand Von Golddd
Welcome to So Stoked for Pride - a special Pride weekend rave!! This entire week is a celebration of all that is different or queer in the eyes of society. We celebrate being ourselves and expressing our choices and our love in the ways we want and feel comfortable. The rainbow colors symbolize PLURality and love of life. The open display of the flag in different forms shows that the gay community has enormously gained in self-confidence. Acceptance has always been one of the main principals of raves. Let's celebrate acceptance and equality! Let's RAVE!
DJ Dara, is on his last - THE PEACE OUT TOUR! As a member of the infamous Planet of the Drums crew alongside fellow drum 'n bass pioneers AK1200, Dieselboy, & J Messinian, this Irish transplant has been a dominant figure in the U.S. drum 'n bass scene since his arrival here in 1994. Dara co-founded the nation's first & largest drum 'n bass record store, Breakbeat Science, in NYC which doubles as his own imprint, Breakbeat Science Recordings. His brilliant recording endeavors along with his incessant touring marked by consistently awe-inspiring DJ sets have made him one of the most recognized and well respected DJs in the country.
Scott Brown has been writing music and Dj'ing since the early 90's. A true legend in the scene in every way having travelled every corner of the globe to promote his beloved hardcore music! For the first time ever, he is doing a b2b set with our own, incredibly talented Petting Zoo.
Alex Prospect is winner of Breakthrough DJ and Breakthrough Producer in the Hardcore Awards. He is signed to Lethal Theory. Welcome back to San Francisco!
Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com// and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/06-22.html
Watch and listen:
hardcore. d+b. trance. house. bass.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.