Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: FOR PRIDE

Main Room:

TreeKat!

And more, TBA

Above DNA:

TBA

Welcome to So Stoked for Pride - a special Pride weekend rave!! This entire week is a celebration of all that is different or queer in the eyes of society. We celebrate being ourselves and expressing our choices and our love in the ways we want and feel comfortable. The rainbow colors symbolize PLURality and love of life. The open display of the flag in different forms shows that the gay community has enormously gained in self-confidence. Acceptance has always been one of the main principals of raves. Let's celebrate acceptance and equality! Let's RAVE!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-23.html

trance. gabber. hardcore. house. hardstyle.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.