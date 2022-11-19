Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: FRIENDS-GIVING

Main Room:

Prototypes

And more TBA!

The Prototypes need no introduction, if you are a bass music fan of any genre & you've never heard of this incredible DJ & Production outfit then where have you been? The Prototypes aka 'Chris Garvey' & 'Nick White' have become synonymous with their EPIC big room Drum & Bass sound & for consistently slaying dancefloors across the globe with precision accuracy since 2010 when they burst on to the scene with releases on Shogun Audio, Infrared & Formation records - This was the birth of an amazing partnership...

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-18.html

Watch and listen:

The Prototypes: Pop It Off: https://youtu.be/uRKHCdrJDgM

d+b. hardcore. house. trance.

7:30pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.