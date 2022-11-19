So Stoked: Friends-Giving
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: FRIENDS-GIVING
Main Room:
Prototypes
And more TBA!
The Prototypes need no introduction, if you are a bass music fan of any genre & you've never heard of this incredible DJ & Production outfit then where have you been? The Prototypes aka 'Chris Garvey' & 'Nick White' have become synonymous with their EPIC big room Drum & Bass sound & for consistently slaying dancefloors across the globe with precision accuracy since 2010 when they burst on to the scene with releases on Shogun Audio, Infrared & Formation records - This was the birth of an amazing partnership...
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-18.html
Watch and listen:
The Prototypes: Pop It Off: https://youtu.be/uRKHCdrJDgM
d+b. hardcore. house. trance.
7:30pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.
