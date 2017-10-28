Kandi Love, Geomagnetic & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: GRAVEYARD

Main Room: The Crypt

Ronski Speed

Squad-E

S-Range

Dark By Design

Pulsar

Bodhisattva 13:20

Hartshorn

Switchblade

Rafer Rawb

Angel & Rohan

Dilt

Duchess

That Sober MC

Lounge: Acid Rain

Hosted by: E-Portal

Doctor Spook

Zul

DJ Olowanpi

Beatson

Dr Delicious

TreeKat!

Axel Holmes

Envix

Venom5pitter

Above DNA: Eatbrain Tour

Jade

Prolix

MachineCode

Current Value & Dean Rodell

D-Program

High Society DNB

Meraki

S!cko

Corrine

Dazzle Room: Drop Cvlt

Hosted by: Honey Bunny Productions

Mark G

Mhytee

Sneakerz

Willy Wonksta

DJ Smokie

Damasek

Halloween is when everyone wants to be a raver! Costumes and candy (kandi) are everywhere. 10 international headliners. 32 acts. 13 genres. Happy raver day!!

Follow Kandi Love https://www.facebook.com/kandilovesf/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance/ on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-27.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

trance. hardcore. d+b. psytrance. house. techno. jungle. gabber. dubstep. trap.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15, $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 advance after;

$35 < 9pm;

$40 after.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1599927556738619/