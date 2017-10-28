So Stoked: Graveyard
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, Geomagnetic & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: GRAVEYARD
Main Room: The Crypt
Ronski Speed
Squad-E
S-Range
Dark By Design
Pulsar
Bodhisattva 13:20
Hartshorn
Switchblade
Rafer Rawb
Angel & Rohan
Dilt
Duchess
That Sober MC
Lounge: Acid Rain
Hosted by: E-Portal
Doctor Spook
Zul
DJ Olowanpi
Beatson
Dr Delicious
TreeKat!
Axel Holmes
Envix
Venom5pitter
Above DNA: Eatbrain Tour
Jade
Prolix
MachineCode
Current Value & Dean Rodell
D-Program
High Society DNB
Meraki
S!cko
Corrine
Dazzle Room: Drop Cvlt
Hosted by: Honey Bunny Productions
Mark G
Mhytee
Sneakerz
Willy Wonksta
DJ Smokie
Damasek
Halloween is when everyone wants to be a raver! Costumes and candy (kandi) are everywhere. 10 international headliners. 32 acts. 13 genres. Happy raver day!!
Follow Kandi Love https://www.facebook.com/kandilovesf/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance/ on Facebook!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-27.html
Watch and listen:
So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg
trance. hardcore. d+b. psytrance. house. techno. jungle. gabber. dubstep. trap.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15, $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 advance after;
$35 < 9pm;
$40 after.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1599927556738619/