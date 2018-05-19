Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: HARDCORE SUSHI

Main Room:

Luna-C

Mind Vortex

...and more TBA...

Lounge:

TBA!

This is a kandi rave. We believe in Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect (PLUR). Enjoy the music. Make friends. Be respectful and kind. Say 'I'm sorry' if you bump into someone or if someone bumps into you. Help newbies discover the amazing world of raving.

Luna-C is a British DJ and record producer known for his work in breakbeat hardcore music. He made up a third of the group Smart E's in 1992, which had a number 2 hit in the UK Singles Chart with a remix of the Sesame Street theme song (\"Sesame's Treet\"). He founded the Kniteforce Records in 1992. The rest is history...

Sometimes all it takes is one tune. One tune and that's it: your life will never be the same again. For schoolmates Laurie Carroll and Stefan Anfield is was Resonant Evil's Renegade Hardware 2003 classic 'Troubleshoot'. The second they heard those haunted chords and sneering, snarling bassline they knew drum & bass was going to be a major force in their life. The shamanic state it left them in even influenced their name: Mind Vortex.

hardcore. d+b.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.