Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: HOW WEIRD OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY

Event starts at 7pm in Above DNA! Admission includes both events.

trew

Main Room:

Dieselboy

Mark XTC

6arelyhuman

St. John

Niqbo

9aradox

Killpariah

plus special guest

Lounge:

Monster

Meraki

DJ Seizure

GabberBear

Altered

Princess Tornado

Be weird now! We are gathering the tribes together again, for a special late summer edition of the 24th Annual How Weird Street Faire. Located in the reemerging heart of downtown San Francisco, there will be a sensational spectacle that will rival the days of old. Join people in colorful costumes, who have come together to celebrate peace, creativity, and weirdness. There will be a lot going on! With eight stages of world-class electronic music, spectacular performances, fantastic foods, unique vendors, cannabis experience, visionary art, and inspiring creativity. So Stoked / PLUR Alliance as well as Secret Psychedelica are hosting one of the main stages at the festival. Come join us after at DNA Lounge for an Official After Party with four stages of music and art filled with a wide range of talented performers from the Bay Area and far beyond!

At a time when headline \"DJs\" shamelessly play pre-programmed - even pre-recorded - sets and the masses mindlessly embrace the charade, Dieselboy - The Destroyer - stands out as a rare virtuoso of the art and craft of live DJing. His complex, high voltage, take-no-prisoners sets have created legions of loyal die-hard fans around the world. Arguably no other DJ mixes live - on four decks - with more precision, imagination, intensity, energy and finesse. An inspiration for generations of DJs, Dieselboy's longevity and relevance in a mercurial industry is a tribute to his relentless drive to create \"amazing\" experiences for his fans in their headphones and at his infamously explosive live shows.