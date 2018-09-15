Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: LIQUID LIGHT

Main Room:

Reid Speed

Prolix

Dim3nsion

John Beaver

Amprs&nd

Cheezy-P

DJ Occult

Psychic Monkey

Lounge:

Elevener plus special guests:

Phers

Ep0ch

Gutter Kid

Subcraze

Celebrate the convergence of light and sound. Explore the concept of flow through dance, arts, and music as we gather with our tribe again for a night of Peace Love Unity and Respect.

Reid Speed is synonymous with the legacy of American Drum & Bass and the history of the North American Heavy Bass movement. Consistently ranked as one of America's top DJ's, she's known for her straight up skills on the decks, effortlessly mixing between genres on the fly. Her award-winning Play Me Records label has introduced more top talent than any of it's kind and solidified Reid's place in the industry as a respected tastemaker and curator.

Prolix will be a familiar name to most hardened Drum and Bass heads, with a back catalogue that has seen releases on some of the most prolific and respected labels in the industry such as RAM, Playaz & Ganja Tek, VISION, Shogun, Blackout, Renegade Hardware, Metalheadz, Viper, Virus and more recently OWSLA/MTA. His unique style of production has achieved international recognition filling Prolix with the courage he needed to establish his own imprint in 2011; cue the birth of the mighty Trendkill Records.

One of the most prolific and consistent Trance artists to emerge from Spain, Dim3nsion's fifteen-year journey has seen him transition from bedroom producer to big label regular who counts the likes of Ferry Corsten, Paul Van Dyk, Tiësto and Armin van Buuren as fans. With outstanding sets at London's Ministry of Sound and Space Ibiza under his belt, as well as a nod for the 'Best new artist' award from leading Spanish dance publication Vicious, it is becoming clear that Dimension is an artist on the rise in both Spain and the dance music community at large.

Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com// and PLUR Alliance https://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-14.html

Watch and listen:

hardcore. d+b. dubstep. trance.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1671529412973216/