Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: ONCE UPON A SO STOKED

Main Room:

Turno

Plus guests, TBA!

Once upon a time, in a land far, far away, Untz beats could be heard way off in the distance. If a maiden or knight stood at the edge of the magical forest they could hear beautiful music. But only someone PLUR of heart could travel into the forest and find the most magical party in all the land. Deep in the forest, princess, nymphs, knights, and folks of all magic gathered and danced all through the night to wicket beats that were spun from enchanting wizard DJs. Spells were cast all night so the party never ended and peace spread throughout the land. Kandi beads grew on the trees and love overflowed from the streams. Waves of unity floated through the air and respect was felt by all.

trew

Timing is everything: Years of graft and total immersion in the drum & bass underground have paid off as Turno continues to step up as one of UK bass culture's leading new-generation headliners. A versatile artist who wears his vibes on his sharply-threaded sleeves, Turno has captured the imagination and attention of the epic wave of new generation bass fans with his realness, positivity and musical dexterity. His passion and energy is palpable in every side to his craft: The notoriously riotous drive and rich reference points of his DJ sets; his broadsword discography that's rooted in all shades of drum & bass but slices deep into the realms of house and all things urban; his aspirational Time Is Now streetwear and event brand; his frequently sold out headline tours across Europe and Australia; his heavyweight collaborations with fellow titans such as Friction, A.M.C, Dominator and My Nu Leng and MCs such as P Money, Dreps and Spyda... The list goes on. Approachable, forward-thinking and stacked with support for and from the scene in which he's honed his skills, Turno is constantly looking to push and evolve his sound and take it to new places and spaces. And he's only just warming up. Timing is everything: the Time Is Now for Turno.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/01-21.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

d+b. house. trance. hardcore.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.