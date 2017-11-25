So Stoked: Paradox
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: PARADOX
Main Room:
Skellism
Bad Syntax
Tranz Am
Switchblade
Meraki
Elevener
Ben Danklin
Humberto Colin
Roxas
Lounge:
S-Doobie
Mr Brandon
Cheezy-P
Dooby
Gutter Kid
The paradox of raving is that ravers must follow PLUR (Peace, Love, Unity, Respect) credo yet raves are open to all who wish to enter regardless of what they believe. Enter all the paradox and wonder that is So Stoked. Welcome!
Watch and listen:
trance. hardcore. drum+bass. techno.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.