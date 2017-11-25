Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: PARADOX

Main Room:

Skellism

Bad Syntax

Tranz Am

Switchblade

Meraki

Elevener

Ben Danklin

Humberto Colin

Roxas

Lounge:

S-Doobie

Mr Brandon

Cheezy-P

Dooby

Gutter Kid

The paradox of raving is that ravers must follow PLUR (Peace, Love, Unity, Respect) credo yet raves are open to all who wish to enter regardless of what they believe. Enter all the paradox and wonder that is So Stoked. Welcome!

Follow Kandi Love https://www.facebook.com/kandilovesf/ and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org// on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-24.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

trance. hardcore. drum+bass. techno.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.