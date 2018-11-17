So Stoked: Rave Prismatik
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: RAVE PRISMATIK
Main Room:
Darude
Ravine
Switchblade -b2b- Noize In Da Hood
No Left Turn b2b
Rafer Rawb
Mr Brandon
Sneakerz
Alien
Flowerchild
Lounge: Sunshine Collective:
Qulture
Alderty
A-VLust
Kuhteeuh
Dr Pockets
DJ CJ
Leave the plain and everyday and transform into a burst of light, sound, and positive energy. Rave Prismatik.
To date Darude remains one of dance music's most influential stars. At the height of the trance boom of the early 00's Finnish DJ / artist / producer Ville Virtanen created the milestone single Sandstorm under his pseudonym Darude. The track went Platinum and became one of the biggest selling and one of the most recognizable dance singles in the history of EDM.
Ravine burst onto the scene in Youtube's infancy back in 2007 and began uploading what is now known as the \"Ten Minute Mix\". His live mixes are without boundaries and jump from electro to hardstyle to dubstep to hardcore. Get ready because it's going to be a wild ride!
Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance on Facebook!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-16.html
trance. hardcore. house. d+b.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $13, $15, $17 limited advance;
$19 advance after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.