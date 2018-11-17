Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: RAVE PRISMATIK

Main Room:

Darude

Ravine

Switchblade -b2b- Noize In Da Hood

No Left Turn b2b

Rafer Rawb

Mr Brandon

Sneakerz

Alien

Flowerchild

Lounge: Sunshine Collective:

Qulture

Alderty

A-VLust

Kuhteeuh

Dr Pockets

DJ CJ

Leave the plain and everyday and transform into a burst of light, sound, and positive energy. Rave Prismatik.

To date Darude remains one of dance music's most influential stars. At the height of the trance boom of the early 00's Finnish DJ / artist / producer Ville Virtanen created the milestone single Sandstorm under his pseudonym Darude. The track went Platinum and became one of the biggest selling and one of the most recognizable dance singles in the history of EDM.

Ravine burst onto the scene in Youtube's infancy back in 2007 and began uploading what is now known as the \"Ten Minute Mix\". His live mixes are without boundaries and jump from electro to hardstyle to dubstep to hardcore. Get ready because it's going to be a wild ride!

Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com/ and PLUR Alliance https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/11-16.html

Watch and listen:

Darude: Sandstorm: http://youtu.be/y6120QOlsfU

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

trance. hardcore. house. d+b.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $13, $15, $17 limited advance;

$19 advance after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.