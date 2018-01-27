Death Guild, Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: RAVE TO THE GRAVE II

Main Room: Rave

Kyau & Albert

Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection)

Original Sin

Switchblade

Angel & Rohan

DJ Tripp

Yama

KhronoBat

Lounge: Grave

Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection)

Decay

Bit

Michael Vile

Colors cannot be seen without contrast. No light can be created without shadow. And while color and illumination create the world around us, darkness inevitably surrounds and pervades our reality. Thus there can be no rave without a union of shadow and the lights. Kandi Love & Death Guild families are joining once again to explore this complicated dynamic, celebrating both ends of the spectrum simultaneously in one massive experience.

Follow Death Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deathguild

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/01-26.html

Watch and listen:

How to Dance Goth: http://youtu.be/wD4hB4o79w0

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

gothic. industrial. synthpop. d+b. hardcore. techno.

7:30pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.