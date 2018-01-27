So Stoked: Rave to the Grave II
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Death Guild, Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: RAVE TO THE GRAVE II
Main Room: Rave
Kyau & Albert
Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection)
Original Sin
Switchblade
Angel & Rohan
DJ Tripp
Yama
KhronoBat
Lounge: Grave
Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection)
Decay
Bit
Michael Vile
Colors cannot be seen without contrast. No light can be created without shadow. And while color and illumination create the world around us, darkness inevitably surrounds and pervades our reality. Thus there can be no rave without a union of shadow and the lights. Kandi Love & Death Guild families are joining once again to explore this complicated dynamic, celebrating both ends of the spectrum simultaneously in one massive experience.
Follow Death Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deathguild
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/01-26.html
Watch and listen:
How to Dance Goth: http://youtu.be/wD4hB4o79w0
So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg
gothic. industrial. synthpop. d+b. hardcore. techno.
7:30pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.