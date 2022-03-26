Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: SPRING BREAK

Main Room:

Dieselboy

Audiofreq

Al Storm

Plus guests, TBA!

At a time when headline \"DJs\" shamelessly play pre-programmed - even pre-recorded - sets and the masses mindlessly embrace the charade, Dieselboy - The Destroyer - stands out as a rare virtuoso of the art and craft of live DJing. His complex, high voltage, take-no-prisoners sets have created legions of loyal die-hard fans around the world. Arguably no other DJ mixes live - on four decks - with more precision, imagination, intensity, energy and finesse.

trew

Music has always been a monumental part in the life of Audiofreq. Better known as 'Bioweapon' or Sam Gonzalez, he needs no introduction to the hardstyle scene, being one of the most recognizable and infectiously passionate artists to date. Audiofreq is the culmination his drive and energy, an evolution born from Sam's unquestionable passion to his music to higher heights. Constantly exciting, continually surprising, and consistently excelling, Audiofreq is infectious with his passion and endless amounts of energy which burst through in each record and every performance.

Originating from the early Nineties Rave scene, and known for his pioneering sound encapsulating a broad range of musical influences, Al Storm (amongst his many aliases), has amassed an extensive and highly eclectic production and remix biography over the last 25 years, covering almost every shade of the dance music spectrum. The list of artists he's collaborated with, engineered for, or who have employed him to officially remix their work, is as varied as his discography. The likes of The Prodigy, Xilent, Cascada, Liquid, Kutski & Dizzee Rascal, through to Rave Originators, Ellis Dee, DJ Rap, Ratpack, Slipmatt & DJ Seduction are just a few of the legendary acts with whom he has worked.

Watch and listen:

Dieselboy: Pirate Station Phoenix: http://youtu.be/2fNEBUqT46c

Audiofreq: Resurrection: http://youtu.be/5SS7Dgg27sE

d+b. hardstyle. hardcore.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.