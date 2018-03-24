Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: SPRING BREAK 2018

Main Room:

Dieselboy

Switchblade

Meraki

Corrine

Saphyre

Joshua G

Sneakerz

Gutter Kid

Splendid

Lounge:

G.A.M.M.A.

A.N.T.

Petting Zoo

TikTak ft The Minister

Cosmo Coyote

Axel Holmes

Steel Ivy

Welcome to the annual So Stoked Spring Break! Don't be a square bear! Be a party monkey! Dance your worries away, because heck, you deserve it!

At a time when headline \"DJs\" shamelessly play pre-programmed - even pre-recorded - sets and the masses mindlessly embrace the charade, Dieselboy - The Destroyer - stands out as a rare virtuoso of the art and craft of live DJing. His complex, high voltage, take-no-prisoners sets have created legions of loyal die-hard fans around the world. Arguably no other DJ mixes live - on four decks - with more precision, imagination, intensity, energy and finesse.

Watch and listen:

d+b. house. trance. hardstyle. hardcore. bass.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.