So Stoked: Spring Break 2018
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Kandi Love, & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: SPRING BREAK 2018
Main Room:
Dieselboy
Switchblade
Meraki
Corrine
Saphyre
Joshua G
Sneakerz
Gutter Kid
Splendid
Lounge:
G.A.M.M.A.
A.N.T.
Petting Zoo
TikTak ft The Minister
Cosmo Coyote
Axel Holmes
Steel Ivy
Welcome to the annual So Stoked Spring Break! Don't be a square bear! Be a party monkey! Dance your worries away, because heck, you deserve it!
At a time when headline \"DJs\" shamelessly play pre-programmed - even pre-recorded - sets and the masses mindlessly embrace the charade, Dieselboy - The Destroyer - stands out as a rare virtuoso of the art and craft of live DJing. His complex, high voltage, take-no-prisoners sets have created legions of loyal die-hard fans around the world. Arguably no other DJ mixes live - on four decks - with more precision, imagination, intensity, energy and finesse.
Follow Kandi Love https://www.facebook.com/kandilovesf/ and PLUR Alliance http://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!
Watch and listen:
d+b. house. trance. hardstyle. hardcore. bass.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.