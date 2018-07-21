Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: SUMMER OF LOVE

Main Room:

DJ Icey

AK1200

Rob Gee

Darmoc

Meraki

Gutter Kid

El Nugget

Cloudii

Lounge:

Sqorch

DJ Smokie

Alien

Lord L.S.T.

Selecta

Rayne

☮️ 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 In the summer of 1967, hippies converged on San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury to celebrate LOVE and PEACE and created a counterculture movement of freedom and self-expression. They rejected the conformist and materialistic values of modern life and placed new emphasis on sharing and community. More than fifty years later the messages and values of that era continue to inspire us. Let's celebrate together the past and the present - peace and love - community and individuality. Let's celebrate at this be-in and be rave hippies. 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 ☮️

🌸💐🌸💐Be sure to wear flowers in your hair!💐🌸💐🌸

DJ Icey, The Merchant of Boom! For well over a decade Icey's trademark sound of bass and beats has soundtracked dance floors worldwide. His indie label Zone is a top player in the worldwide Booty Bass / Breaks / EDM scene. Icey's passion for the music is undeniable and on display in his constant touring from major festivals to intimate club spaces, where his goal is to deliver a booty shaking good time to the people on the dance floor.

AK1200 is the longest running D&B DJ in the USA and founder of Big Riddim Recordings. As a member of the infamous Planet of the Drums crew alongside fellow drum 'n bass pioneers Dieselboy, DJ Dara, & J Messinian, he has been a driving force within Drum and Bass culture in America since its inception. From his legendary mix CD's to his extensive list of high profile remixes and original tunes, he has maintained a presence within the industry for more than 20 years. For lack of a better term, AK is a \"classically\" trained DJ. He is known for his abrupt style of live mixing and spontaneously programming groups of tunes into unforgettably raw sets.