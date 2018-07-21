So Stoked: Summer of Love
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: SUMMER OF LOVE
Main Room:
DJ Icey
AK1200
Rob Gee
Darmoc
Meraki
Gutter Kid
El Nugget
Cloudii
Lounge:
Sqorch
DJ Smokie
Alien
Lord L.S.T.
Selecta
Rayne
☮️ 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 In the summer of 1967, hippies converged on San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury to celebrate LOVE and PEACE and created a counterculture movement of freedom and self-expression. They rejected the conformist and materialistic values of modern life and placed new emphasis on sharing and community. More than fifty years later the messages and values of that era continue to inspire us. Let's celebrate together the past and the present - peace and love - community and individuality. Let's celebrate at this be-in and be rave hippies. 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 ☮️
🌸💐🌸💐Be sure to wear flowers in your hair!💐🌸💐🌸
DJ Icey, The Merchant of Boom! For well over a decade Icey's trademark sound of bass and beats has soundtracked dance floors worldwide. His indie label Zone is a top player in the worldwide Booty Bass / Breaks / EDM scene. Icey's passion for the music is undeniable and on display in his constant touring from major festivals to intimate club spaces, where his goal is to deliver a booty shaking good time to the people on the dance floor.
AK1200 is the longest running D&B DJ in the USA and founder of Big Riddim Recordings. As a member of the infamous Planet of the Drums crew alongside fellow drum 'n bass pioneers Dieselboy, DJ Dara, & J Messinian, he has been a driving force within Drum and Bass culture in America since its inception. From his legendary mix CD's to his extensive list of high profile remixes and original tunes, he has maintained a presence within the industry for more than 20 years. For lack of a better term, AK is a \"classically\" trained DJ. He is known for his abrupt style of live mixing and spontaneously programming groups of tunes into unforgettably raw sets.
Rob GEE is famous all across The Universe as \"the hardest DJ to ever play the Limelight in NYC.\" In the club's early 90's heyday, the versatile GEE kept delirious audiences going through spinning at Limelight's \"Future Shock\" dance/techno nights and performing with his live band as well as spinning at the club's \"Rock And Roll Church\" metal/ rock/ industrial nights. GEE is a recurring headliner at Sensation, Thunderdome, Mysteryland, and Love Parade, where GEE played before one million people. GEE has shared the stage with everyone from Hatebreed and Biohazard to Crystal Method, Busta Rhymes, Kurtis Blow, and Afrika Bambaataa. His GEEness has also has spun at many Slipknot and Korn after parties with his good friend, DJ Starscream a.k.a. #0 of Slipknot. He is the only artist of his kind to collaborate and create with members of respected rock, metal, hardcore and hip-hop acts such as Slipknot, Hatebreed, Biohazard, Wu-Tang Clan, Cypress Hill, and System Of A Down (just to name a few) creating a unification of Rock, Electronic, & Metal as well any other style GEE chooses to use.
Watch and listen:
trance. d+b. hardcore. gabber. house. bass.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$25 < 9pm;
$30 after.