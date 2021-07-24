Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: SUMMER OF LOVE

Main Room:

Christopher Lawrence

Tommie Sunshine

Rob Gee

Switchblade

Brizzy

trew

Smol Beanz

Just Trees

Psychic Monkey

Selecta & Rayne

Lounge:

Anglerfish

Curze

Elevener

Gypsy Kid

Roxas

☮️ 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 In the summer of 1967, hippies converged on San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury to celebrate LOVE and PEACE and created a counterculture movement of freedom and self-expression. They rejected the conformist and materialistic values of modern life and placed new emphasis on sharing and community. More than fifty years later the messages and values of that era continue to inspire us. Let's celebrate together the past and the present - peace and love - community and individuality. Let's celebrate at this be-in and be rave hippies. 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 ☮️

🌸Be sure to wear flowers in your hair!💐

Winner of \"Best American DJ\" at the IDMA's, Christopher Lawrence is recognized as one of the world's top DJs and producers. A dance music legend, he has been described as \"One of America's most influential DJs\" by DJ Mag and \"A trailblazer\" by SPIN. With twenty years behind the decks, Christopher is one of the most credible names in dance music whose outspoken support of the underground has earned him the respect of industry and fans alike. Always pushing boundaries, Christopher's tough techno trance and psy trance infused sets are a favorite on dance floors at the darkest downtown afterhours to the world's biggest festivals.

Tastemaker to tastemakers, curator, and shapeshifter, Tommie Sunshine is renowned for his reputation of being consistently ahead of the curve bridging the worlds of Rave, Disco, House, and EDM while still standing firmly in the zeitgeist. Establishing his name throughout the American Rave scene during the '90s, he became one of the most recognizable figures of the Electroclash movement during the early 2000s and helped set the stage for the EDM boom of the 2010s. 29 years as a DJ and 35 years as a clubber gives Sunshine his unique perspective on the business & informs his present Rave Revival sound.