Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: SUMMER OF LOVE

Main Room:

Matrix & Futurebound

Plus guests, TBA!

☮️ 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 In the summer of 1967, hippies converged on San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury to celebrate LOVE and PEACE and created a counterculture movement of freedom and self-expression. They rejected the conformist and materialistic values of modern life and placed new emphasis on sharing and community. More than fifty years later the messages and values of that era continue to inspire us. Let's celebrate together the past and the present - peace and love - community and individuality. Let's celebrate at this be-in and be rave hippies. 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 ☮️

trew

🌸Be sure to wear flowers in your hair!💐

Individually and as part of a duo, Matrix & Futurebound have decades worth of experience in shaping the drum & bass landscape. Brendan Collins and Jamie Quinn possess one of the most impressive track records in the genre's history, boasting one hundred million combined streams, one critically acclaimed album 'Universal Truth' and multiple consecutive Top 40 UK records. Their expert song writing can be seen through cuts such as 'All I Know', 'Magnetic Eyes' alongside Baby Blue, 'Don't Look Back' ft. Tanya Lacey and the legendary silver certified 'Control' with Max Marshall, which reached number seven on the UK's Top 40 singles chart whilst representing their fourth consecutive track to be playlisted on BBC Radio 1. 2005 was the year which led to the collaborative project between Matrix & Futurebound; 'Strength to Strength' was a pivotal moment for both artists, who were already prolific through their individual pseudonyms and it's a relationship which soon developed with exciting results. Their debut album 'Universal Truth' in 2007, jointly released on Matrix's Metro Recordings and Futurebound's Viper Recordings, signified the beginning of their joint alias. With Futurebound already having a powerful stake in the Liverpudlian bass scene and with London-based Matrix becoming a staple in DJ sets across the city's major club spaces, they had laid the foundations to launch a critical production team. Since then, the pair have gone on to cross over the divide between the underground world of drum & bass and mainstream commercial achievements, with their music translating to both intimate clubs spaces and global festival audiences.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-22.html

Watch and listen:

Matrix & Futurebound: Control: https://youtu.be/Iv8CLxCD5yg

d+b. hardcore. house. trance.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.