Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: SUMMER OF LOVE

Main Room:

Billy Daniel Bunter

Fat Controller

EMZEE

Gutter Kid

trew

Indigo Child

TreeKat! and friends (Kandi Up)

Lounge:

Corrine

Selecta & Rayne

Zeus.Zero

Stretch

☮️ 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 In the summer of 1967, hippies converged on San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury to celebrate LOVE and PEACE and created a counterculture movement of freedom and self-expression. They rejected the conformist and materialistic values of modern life and placed new emphasis on sharing and community. More than fifty years later the messages and values of that era continue to inspire us. Let's celebrate together the past and the present - peace and love - community and individuality. Let's celebrate at this be-in and be rave hippies. 🌸 ✌️ 🌸 ☮️

🌸Be sure to wear flowers in your hair!💐

Billy Daniel Bunter, Britain's biggest raver, has been a pioneer of underground dance culture and an all-round party instigator for over 30 years. In 1995, Bunter set up the Great British Techno label, or GBT, which would take the essence of happy hardcore and alter its course, steering the sound away from hackneyed samples and pure cheese towards its deeper roots in trance and techno. In the '00s, a collaborative partnership with Slipmatt led to a million-selling series of Helter Skelter compilations released under the umbrella of Ministry of Sound.

DJ Fat Controller, hardcore DJ for 40 years, is probably best known worldwide for the track \"In Complete Darkness.\" First started on the \"Club Scene\" in 1984, educating the \"Sharon & Tracey\" clubbers with dance music when \"Saturday night clubbing\" meant all night chart music! Then in '87 started the South West underground scene with the first local late night weekly event at Zenas House Plymouth. Resident & Promoter of the legendary Milwaukees for its hay day from 92-96. AWOL at the Paradise, World Dance, Amnesia House, Pandemonium, Dance Paradise, Hyperbolic, Double Dipped, Diehard, Fantazia, Oscars, Oblivion, Origin, Dr Devious.... to name but a few....

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-28.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: https://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

hardcore. tech trance. hardstyle. d+b. techno. house.

7pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.