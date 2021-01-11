Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: THE GRIM

Main Room:

DJ Mad Dog

KJ Sawka (live drum kit set)

trew

Carrotkore

Corrine

Soulr

Kandi Up (7-9pm)

Above DNA: Hosted by: Xile Collective

Dr. Ozi

Tyro

Dmn

Wy-Fy

Joogornot

Gold Uzi

Lounge:

Infusion

Duchess

Cheezy-P

Sneakerz

Warrior of Light

Dazzle Room:

DJ Please

TreeKat

Xochitl

Psychic Monkey

Indigo Child

Everyone's a raver on Halloween!! Every fall the rest of the world embraces candy and costumes for one night, dressing up and celebrating the otherworldly. Come show them how ravers do it at So Stoked and meet The Grim!

Filippo, today known as Dj Mad Dog, is one of the main artists on the Hardcore scene, he started his career at 16 with a group called \"Hardcore Terrorists\" having a huge popularity in his town. On summer 2000 he decided to create a new project for Traxtorm Records with a new name: DJ Mad Dog. From 2000 Filippo has produced many Hardcore hits like \"The memory disappears\", \"Dangerous\", \"Enter the time machine\", \"Here come the madness\" and he has worked with legendary artists like: Nosferatu, Noize Suppressor, Tommyknocker and The Stunned Guys doing others big hits like \"Lack of Existence\", \"Fire\", \"Headz\". 2011 was the year of \"A night of madness\" his first album full of mega hits like: \"A night of madness\" \"Bassdrum bitch\" \"Hardcore machine\" \"Game over\" Thanks to these productions DJ Mad Dog exported his sound in many continents around the globe from Sud and north America to Asia and Europe where he is playing almost 100 times each year. Filippo's music is everything about Hardcore, from Mainstream to Industrial and thanks to his versatility he has performed in all the best Hardcore Festivals like: Thunderdome, Defqon.1, Masters of Hardcore, Decibel, Dominator, Syndicate and many more.

KJ Sawka has been playing drums and producing for over 28 years. He has done extensive work with countless artists such as BT, Amon Tobin, Andy Summers of the Police and created the first contestant-band to perform on American Idol with 2010 runner-up Blake Lewis; he has played numerous TV shows such as Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres to name a few. He has been at the forefront of music production, drum technology and taken many producers to main stages with electronic/live technology and connectivity. Widely recognized for his work as a member of renowned electronic music super-groups, Pendulum, and Destroid, KJ Sawka is undoubtedly one of the most illustrious, and respected figures in the industry today, with a unique ability to push the boundaries of dance music and foster innovation in the scene. More recently, KJ Sawka has gone on tour with the new EDM megastar 'Illenium', playing sold out tour dates all over the US.