So Stoked: The Grim
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present
SO STOKED: THE GRIM
Main Room:
DJ Mad Dog
KJ Sawka (live drum kit set)
Carrotkore
Corrine
Soulr
Kandi Up (7-9pm)
Above DNA: Hosted by: Xile Collective
Dr. Ozi
Tyro
Dmn
Wy-Fy
Joogornot
Gold Uzi
Lounge:
Infusion
Duchess
Cheezy-P
Sneakerz
Warrior of Light
Dazzle Room:
DJ Please
TreeKat
Xochitl
Psychic Monkey
Indigo Child
Everyone's a raver on Halloween!! Every fall the rest of the world embraces candy and costumes for one night, dressing up and celebrating the otherworldly. Come show them how ravers do it at So Stoked and meet The Grim!
Filippo, today known as Dj Mad Dog, is one of the main artists on the Hardcore scene, he started his career at 16 with a group called \"Hardcore Terrorists\" having a huge popularity in his town. On summer 2000 he decided to create a new project for Traxtorm Records with a new name: DJ Mad Dog. From 2000 Filippo has produced many Hardcore hits like \"The memory disappears\", \"Dangerous\", \"Enter the time machine\", \"Here come the madness\" and he has worked with legendary artists like: Nosferatu, Noize Suppressor, Tommyknocker and The Stunned Guys doing others big hits like \"Lack of Existence\", \"Fire\", \"Headz\". 2011 was the year of \"A night of madness\" his first album full of mega hits like: \"A night of madness\" \"Bassdrum bitch\" \"Hardcore machine\" \"Game over\" Thanks to these productions DJ Mad Dog exported his sound in many continents around the globe from Sud and north America to Asia and Europe where he is playing almost 100 times each year. Filippo's music is everything about Hardcore, from Mainstream to Industrial and thanks to his versatility he has performed in all the best Hardcore Festivals like: Thunderdome, Defqon.1, Masters of Hardcore, Decibel, Dominator, Syndicate and many more.
KJ Sawka has been playing drums and producing for over 28 years. He has done extensive work with countless artists such as BT, Amon Tobin, Andy Summers of the Police and created the first contestant-band to perform on American Idol with 2010 runner-up Blake Lewis; he has played numerous TV shows such as Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres to name a few. He has been at the forefront of music production, drum technology and taken many producers to main stages with electronic/live technology and connectivity. Widely recognized for his work as a member of renowned electronic music super-groups, Pendulum, and Destroid, KJ Sawka is undoubtedly one of the most illustrious, and respected figures in the industry today, with a unique ability to push the boundaries of dance music and foster innovation in the scene. More recently, KJ Sawka has gone on tour with the new EDM megastar 'Illenium', playing sold out tour dates all over the US.
Since 2006, Dr. Ozi has been breaking molds and infiltrating dance floors with their upbeat but relentless sounds of heavy synths and bass. Culminating in over 500,000 plays and gaining early attention from bass music greats such as Nero, Borgore, Downlink, Adventure Club, and Destroid, Chris and Nix have become champions of Toronto's electronic music scene. The duo began by producing heavy electro tracks but quickly switched their focus to the then just-blossoming dubstep genre, bringing across their screeching highs and intricate basslines. It was not long before nightclubs across the country were indulging in the unique sounds of Dr. Ozi.
Growing up on eclectic diet of hiphop and rock n' roll provided by his parents music collection, Tyro is hard to pin down musically. Inspired by his family's love for music, he took up the guitar at the age of 10. it was only 5 short years later that he discovered late night warehouse parties and the heavy rhythms of dubstep. He quickly picked up DJing and started playing every house party he could. Now a regular fixture of Denver's Nighlife/Club Culture, he has shared the stage with International Acts such as: Eptic, Must Die!, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, SkiSM, Roksonix, Brown & Gammon, Emalkay, & Getter and has produced countless originals. He also has previous collaborations in the with artists like Detrace & Point.Blank.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-31.html
Watch and listen:
KJ Sawka: Watercolour: http://youtu.be/1QNpe2hdqQU
gabber. d+b. dubstep. hardcore. house. rave.
7pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$15, $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$35 day of show;
$35 < 9pm;
$40 after.
