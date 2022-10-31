So Stoked: The Grim

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

SO STOKED: THE GRIM

Main Room:

Scott Brown

Plus guests, TBA!

Everyone's a raver on Halloween!! Every fall the rest of the world embraces candy and costumes for one night, dressing up and celebrating the otherworldly. Come show them how ravers do it at So Stoked and meet The Grim!

No title

trew

Both as a producer and a DJ, Scott Brown became one of the hardcore scene's more respected figures. Producing tracks at a prolific rate in the late '90s, Brown managed to assemble a voluminous back catalogue for himself in just a few short years recording for labels his own labels Evolution and Twisted Vinyl as well as many of the Dutch labels at the time. By the millennium he started mixing the Bonkers series of albums as well as mixing his own Hardwired compilations. His track 'Elysium' has become a seminal classic, influencing many other artists and scenes over the years.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/10-30.html

hardcore. d+b. trance. house. techno.

7:30pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - So Stoked: The Grim - 2022-10-31 03:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - So Stoked: The Grim - 2022-10-31 03:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - So Stoked: The Grim - 2022-10-31 03:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - So Stoked: The Grim - 2022-10-31 03:30:00 ical