Kandi Love & PLUR Alliance present

SO STOKED: THE GRIM

Main Room:

Eatbrain tour feat.

Jade

State of Mind

MC Dino

Plus:

St@r

Hartshorn

Destrukshin

DJ Smokie

Pyramidhead

Average Joe

Lounge:

MDKai

Cosmo Coyote

Bvssik

Vybrant Vibes

Raver Lyon

Everyone's a raver on Halloween!! Every fall the rest of the world embraces candy and costumes for one night, dressing up and celebrating the otherworldly. Come show them how ravers do it at So Stoked and meet The Grim!

From the mind of neurofunk pioneer Jade, comes Eatbrain - a forward thinking label standing at the crux of heavy dancefloor rhythms and the razors edge of drum & bass. State of Mind, hailing from Auckland, New Zealand are well known as the former hosts of the hugely popular 'Next Level\" 95BFM drum n bass show, and winners of Drum & Bass Arena album of the year. The rock star MC Dino most notorious for his poetic genius with a microphone has commanded crowds at such well known and respected events as Cyberfest, Bassrush, Electric Daisy Carnival and countless other raves and festivals across the United States.

credits here

DJ Sc@r, is recognised today as one of the worlds most prolific female artists. The Australian-born DJ burst onto the scene in 2006 and is renowned forrunning Scarred Digital and performing across the globe playing Happy Hardcore through to Gabber. This lady has made her stamp on the rave scene!

Follow Kandi Love http://www.kandilove.com// and PLUR Alliance https://www.pluralliance.org/ on Facebook!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/10-26.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

hardcore. d+b. house. trip hop. dubstep.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $13, $15, $17 limited advance;

$19 advance after;

$25 < 9pm;

$30 after.