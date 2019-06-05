E-Portal, Pisces Music, Geomagnetic & PLUR Alliance present

SO WEIRD: 2019

Main Room:

Mad Maxx

Plus guests, TBA!

Lounge:

TBA!

Conform! Keep your head down! Don't stick your neck out! Don't stand out! Toe the line!

trew

That's just not San Francisco. Our uniqueness is our super power. Original is good; weird is better. After the inferno in the streets, let's celebrate peace, love, disco, and beyond on this bizarre night in our strange city!!

Mad Maxx is the result of years of hard work, perfecting a unique sound, embodying all the travels, experiences and parties of the past 20 years. The music is a mix of trance, ethnic and deep sounds, with a strong kick and ominous bass line, an electro touch, emotional chants, and at times nostalgic atmospheres, with a BPM ranging from 138 to 145 in general. All of this sonic mayhem delivered in a whirlwind of psychedelia of course....

Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.pluralliance.org/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-05.html

psytrance. house. psy. bass.

7pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door;

$10 with How Weird Magic Pass < 9pm.