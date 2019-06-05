So Weird: 2019
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
E-Portal, Pisces Music, Geomagnetic & PLUR Alliance present
SO WEIRD: 2019
Main Room:
Mad Maxx
Plus guests, TBA!
Lounge:
TBA!
Conform! Keep your head down! Don't stick your neck out! Don't stand out! Toe the line!
That's just not San Francisco. Our uniqueness is our super power. Original is good; weird is better. After the inferno in the streets, let's celebrate peace, love, disco, and beyond on this bizarre night in our strange city!!
Mad Maxx is the result of years of hard work, perfecting a unique sound, embodying all the travels, experiences and parties of the past 20 years. The music is a mix of trance, ethnic and deep sounds, with a strong kick and ominous bass line, an electro touch, emotional chants, and at times nostalgic atmospheres, with a BPM ranging from 138 to 145 in general. All of this sonic mayhem delivered in a whirlwind of psychedelia of course....
Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.pluralliance.org/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-05.html
psytrance. house. psy. bass.
7pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door;
$10 with How Weird Magic Pass < 9pm.
