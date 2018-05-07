E-Portal, Geomagnetic, Pisces Music & PLUR Alliance present

SO WEIRD

Main Room:

Ninesense

Jano

Sun Child

Random

Axel Holmes

Lounge:

Tek Freaks

And VERY special guests...

DJ Marjo Lak

Dr. Spook

Michael Liu

TreeKat!

Conform! Keep your head down! Don't stick your neck out! Don't stand out! Toe the line! That's just not San Francisco. Our uniqueness is our super power. Original is good; weird is better. After the inferno in the streets, let's celebrate peace, love, disco, and beyond on this bizarre night in our strange city!!

\"...If there's a sound, there can be music... if there is music there is dancing and the world will keep spinning as long as we keep stomping.\" -Ninesense, Azores Islands

From the origins in classical guitar and piano in Mexico City, to analog synthesizers, Jano's goal is to share, create new sounds, mix different cultures, languages, and express everything in psytrance.

Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-06.html

Watch and listen:

So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg

psytrance. techno. tech house. bass.

8pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door;

$10 with How Weird Magic Pass < 9pm.