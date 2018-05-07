So Weird
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
E-Portal, Geomagnetic, Pisces Music & PLUR Alliance present
SO WEIRD
Main Room:
Ninesense
Jano
Sun Child
Random
Axel Holmes
Lounge:
Tek Freaks
And VERY special guests...
DJ Marjo Lak
Dr. Spook
Michael Liu
TreeKat!
Conform! Keep your head down! Don't stick your neck out! Don't stand out! Toe the line! That's just not San Francisco. Our uniqueness is our super power. Original is good; weird is better. After the inferno in the streets, let's celebrate peace, love, disco, and beyond on this bizarre night in our strange city!!
\"...If there's a sound, there can be music... if there is music there is dancing and the world will keep spinning as long as we keep stomping.\" -Ninesense, Azores Islands
From the origins in classical guitar and piano in Mexico City, to analog synthesizers, Jano's goal is to share, create new sounds, mix different cultures, languages, and express everything in psytrance.
Follow PLUR Alliance on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pluralliance
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-06.html
Watch and listen:
So Stoked: Darren Styles and Kyau + Albert: http://youtu.be/qUA3K6sWURg
psytrance. techno. tech house. bass.
8pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 advance after;
$20 door;
$10 with How Weird Magic Pass < 9pm.