Vital & Olympus present

SODOWN

Above DNA:

SoDown

Plus guests, TBA!

\"To be SoDown is to seize every opportunity, explore new grounds, try new things and ultimately live the most epic life possible. This universe is far too beautiful and life is simply too short to not do what makes you happy. Unconditional love is the most powerful force in the world and Bass Music is my way of expressing it.\"

A staple in the Colorado music scene, Ehren River Wright, better known as SoDown, is tattooing his own signature on the world of dance music, illuminating a vibrant destiny for the saxophone playing producer. His live sets are saturated with vigor and animation, breathing life into a myriad of electronic sub-genres. Combining a palpable groove with thunderous, bass-centric aromas, SoDown creates an unparalleled atmosphere. His versatility is limitless, showcased via his GetDown Key- his personal genre atlas which falls into three separate categories, SoHeavy, SoGroovy, and SoChill. Between his unbound inspiration, and acute attention to the technicalities of production, SoDown curates an immersive, sensory experience both in the studio and on stage. His charismatic persona has prompted a dedicated fan following. In 2018 alone, SoDown commanded stages at Red Rocks, Coachella, Electric Forest, Global Dance, Sonic Bloom, and more. At the heels of his own triumphs, SoDown is only just beginning.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/11-17d.html

Watch and listen:

SoDown: Pull The Trigger: https://youtu.be/3KkfQuTOP-M

bass funk. dubstep.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show.