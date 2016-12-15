Society of Arts & Culture Events – Lake Country AGM

<p>The Society of Arts and Cultural Events – Lake Country (formerly the Open Air Performance Society) will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, December 14<sup>th</sup> at 5:30pm at the District of Lake Country Municipal Hall (Winfield Room). All members of the Community are invited and encouraged to attend.</p>

<p>The Society is dedicated to enhancing and supporting all aspects of arts and culture within Lake Country in conjunction with other non-profit societies, community groups and municipal government. </p>

<p>The Society is looking for new executive and general board members for 2017. </p>

<p>Come out and find out how you can get involved in the non-profit society that supports Arts & Cultural Events in the community. In 2017 this group will be supporting the Open Mic Has Talent contest in Lake Country.</p>