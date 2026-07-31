Soft Vein
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
SOFT VEIN
TOPOGRAPHIES
STILL RUINS
With DJ:
Starr Noir
Soft Vein, the California-based electronic project of songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Justin Chamberlain, blends elements of synthpop, electropop and darkwave with the aim to embrace duality, creating a sound equally inspired by romance and cynicism, by nostalgia and modernity, by the warm ache of love, desire and yearning - and the cold reality of longing, loneliness and loss.
Topographies is a coldwave group formed in San Francisco in 2018 by Gray Tolhurst, Jeremie Ruest and Justin Oronos. They have released two full-length albums in addition to many EPs, singles and tape releases. Their sound blends the melancholy tones of post-punk with the lush textures of shoegaze.
Formed in 2020, Bay Area sophisti-pop quartet Still Ruins blends shimmering guitars, cold wave-inspired textures, and romantic, synth-driven atmospheres to create a sound that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new.
darkwave. synthwave. synthpop.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$20 limited advance;
$28 after;
$28 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/11-17d.html
Watch and listen:
Soft Vein: All We've Known of Heaven: https://youtu.be/VWm8c2Avgn0
Topographies: False Desire: https://youtu.be/w9y9hvJrpnA
Still Ruins: Our Penance: https://youtu.be/ccywe9rCW2g
Info
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