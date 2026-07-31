Performing Live:

SOFT VEIN

TOPOGRAPHIES

STILL RUINS

With DJ:

Starr Noir

Soft Vein, the California-based electronic project of songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Justin Chamberlain, blends elements of synthpop, electropop and darkwave with the aim to embrace duality, creating a sound equally inspired by romance and cynicism, by nostalgia and modernity, by the warm ache of love, desire and yearning - and the cold reality of longing, loneliness and loss.

Topographies is a coldwave group formed in San Francisco in 2018 by Gray Tolhurst, Jeremie Ruest and Justin Oronos. They have released two full-length albums in addition to many EPs, singles and tape releases. Their sound blends the melancholy tones of post-punk with the lush textures of shoegaze.

Formed in 2020, Bay Area sophisti-pop quartet Still Ruins blends shimmering guitars, cold wave-inspired textures, and romantic, synth-driven atmospheres to create a sound that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new.

darkwave. synthwave. synthpop.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/11-17d.html

Watch and listen:

Soft Vein: All We've Known of Heaven: https://youtu.be/VWm8c2Avgn0

Topographies: False Desire: https://youtu.be/w9y9hvJrpnA

Still Ruins: Our Penance: https://youtu.be/ccywe9rCW2g