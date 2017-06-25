Sol-ful Yoga Event

<p><span class='_4n-j _fbReactionComponent__eventDetailsContentTags fsl'><img class='alignright wp-image-14766' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/FB-Banner2.png' alt='' width='483' height='184' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/FB-Banner2.png 820w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/FB-Banner2-300x114.png 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/FB-Banner2-768x292.png 768w' sizes='(max-width: 483px) 100vw, 483px' />Join us at Beasley Park on Sunday, June 25, 2017 for our Outdoor Group Yoga Class at 10 am. </span></p>

<p><span class='_4n-j _fbReactionComponent__eventDetailsContentTags fsl'>Following the group class you can participate in 4 different sessions: Mindful Meditation, Drumming Circle, Acro Yoga & SUP Yoga all included with your event donation. The 4 different sessions are offered at 12 & 1 pm for 45 min, space is limited, no pre-registration, sign up on event day. </span></p>

<p><span class='_4n-j _fbReactionComponent__eventDetailsContentTags fsl'>Event donation of $20 to Okanagan Rail Trail (12 under FREE), will be accepted at the event. </span></p>

<p><span class='_4n-j _fbReactionComponent__eventDetailsContentTags fsl'>The delicious Buddha Bowls will be back in the concession and The Coffee Guy will be on-site for your morning coffee or tea. Vendors will be selling a variety of items and services during the event. Visit our FB page and plan to be part of our 2nd annual Yoga Event in Lake Country.</span></p>

<p><strong>FAQs</strong></p>

<p><strong>How do I donate to Ok Rail Trail?</strong></p>

<p>Okanagan Rail Trail will be at the event or you can donate on their website https://okanaganrailtrail.ca/donate</p>

<p><strong>What do I need to bring?</strong></p>

<p>Bring a yoga mat, however we will have loaner mats available.</p>

<p><strong>Can I bring my child?</strong></p>

<p>Yes, children are welcome, however child minding is NOT provided.</p>

<p><strong>Is the event on rain or shine?</strong></p>

<p>Yes, weather changes quickly in the Okanagan, rain one minute, beautiful the next.</p>

<p><strong>What time can I arrive?</strong></p>

<p>Arrive anytime after 9 am, this will allow you time to visit vendors, place your mat down and sign up for any of the sessions you wish to participate in after the group class.</p>

<p><strong>I am a beginner or has never done yoga, can I attend?</strong></p>

<p>Absolutely, everyone is welcome.</p>

<p><strong>How can I contact the organizer with any questions?</strong></p>

<p>recreation@lakecountry.bc.ca or message us on our FB Page Sol-ful Yoga Lake Country</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sol-ful-yoga-event-lake-country-tickets-34153739755?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=esfb&utm-source=fb&utm-term=listing'>https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sol-ful-yoga-event-lake-country-tickets-34153739755?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=esfb&utm-source=fb&utm-term=listing</a>.</p>