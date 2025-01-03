Pauz presents

SORRY FOR PARTY ROCKING: 2010-2015 POP AND EDM

Main Room:

Salenie Beanie

Start the year off right with the best pop & EDM throwbacks!

trew

Take it back to a simpler time, where pop and dance music went hand in hand at every party. The only party in SF where you can get down to these iconic club bangers and fist bump all day long like it's still 2012!

💓 Good vibes only! 💓

Featuring the music of... KE$HA • David Guetta • Rihanna • Avicii • Nicki Minaj • Akon • Icona Pop • Black Eyed Peas • Lady Gaga • Pitbull • Calvin Harris • Zedd • Swedish House Mafia • Katy Perry • T-Pain • Lil Jon • Jason Derulo • DJ Snake • Selena Gomez • Afrojack • Kid Cudi • A-Trak • Drake • Beyonce • Dillon Francis • Soulja Boy • Miley Cyrus • Steve Aoki and many more!

pop. big room.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$12 limited advance;

$17 after;

$25 door.