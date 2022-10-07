Sorry For Party Rocking

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Main Room:

DJs TBA!

Take it back to a simpler time, where pop and dance music went hand in hand at every party. The only party where you can get down to these iconic club bangers and fist bump all night long like it's still 2012!

🌈💘💘 Good vibes only! 💘💘🌈

💙🧡Fun / neon attire is encouraged! 🧡💙

🎶🎶 Song requests are welcome 🎶🎶

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/07-09.html

pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

Free with RSVP;

Guaranteed Entry: $15.

