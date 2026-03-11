Sorry Ghost

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

SORRY GHOST

Plus guests, TBA!

Sorry Ghost is an indie rock band from Los Angeles formed by 2 childhood best friends. Their tunes are a potent blend of optimism and frustration, loud and soft edges, encouragement and rejection. Think Alt Rock Indie that proudly shows off their Emo and Pop Punk Influences.

indie rock. alt rock.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-15d.html

Watch and listen:

Sorry Ghost: It's Getting Late: https://youtu.be/A41Fxq5Yw9o

