Bassrush and Vital present

SOTA

Main Room:

Sota

Plus guests, TBA!

Sota is a UK-based DJ and producer making waves in the drum and bass scene with his signature blend of jump-Up energy and metal-inspired intensity. Known for hits like \"Machete,\" \"Mesmer,\" and \"Pray for Me,\" he's collaborated with heavyweights such as Wilkinson, A.M.C, and Dimension. In 2024, he launched his debut \"State of the Art\" UK tour, solidifying his reputation as one of the genre's most electrifying new acts.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-07.html

drum and bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after.