Soulfly
Performing Live:
SOULFLY
(playing Nailbomb's \"Point Blank\" in its entirety)
CANNABIS CORPSE
NOISEM
LODY KONG
BLACK WATER BIRTH
Fronted by the mighty Max Cavalera (former lead singer of Sepultura) Soulfly is the next logical step in tribal thrash crossover. With lyrical topics ranging from spirituality and religion to hatred and violence, Max Cavalera delivers one rollercoaster ride of a show. By intertwining thrash metal riffs and down beats, with Brazilian tribal drums and other traditional instruments found in Brazilian music, Soulfly's show is always a unique experience.
