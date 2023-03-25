Performing Live:

SOULFLY -- https://www.soulfly.com/

BODYBOX -- https://www.instagram.com/bodyboxfl/

DRIFT -- https://www.drift.la/

PHANTOM WITCH -- https://www.phantom-witch.com/

At the dawn of the new millennium, Rolling Stone declared, \"Soulfly seem built to last.\" More than two decades, countless worldwide tours, and a dozen albums later, that prophecy rings true.

trew

Underground icon, extreme metal trailblazer, third world warrior, and leader of a diverse and dedicated tribe, Max Cavalera not only survives but thrives, blasting out riff after killer riff. The same voice, body, and spirit which launched Soulfly in 1997 summons impossibly heavy noise to this day, throwing down ten slabs of monstrous music on Soulfly's twelfth album, 2022's Totem.

metal.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$30 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/700354698324480/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-24.html

Watch and listen:

Soulfly: Filth Upon Filth: https://youtu.be/RN2JVMMoCpA

Drift: Underdog: https://youtu.be/Rw6RCEbUjBY