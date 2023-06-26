Sounds Like Summer
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
PROJECT BLACKLIST -- https://www.instagram.com/projblackofficial/
WOLVES LIVE HERE -- https://www.facebook.com/wolveslivehereband
BACK ALLEY NEBULA -- https://www.facebook.com/backalleynebula
FOREVER TO THE MOON -- https://www.instagram.com/forevertothemoon/
BURNERPHONE -- https://www.facebook.com/dnd.uwu
MASTERZ OF DISASTERZ -- https://www.instagram.com/masterzofdisasterzband/
CHINO'S BURNIN'
SAKFUL -- https://www.facebook.com/sakfulsf
POLYERIUS -- https://www.instagram.com/polyeriustheband/
rock. metal. indie. funk.
doors @ 5pm;
show @ 5:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1694474580985211/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-25d.html
