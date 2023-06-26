Sounds Like Summer

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

PROJECT BLACKLIST -- https://www.instagram.com/projblackofficial/

WOLVES LIVE HERE -- https://www.facebook.com/wolveslivehereband

BACK ALLEY NEBULA -- https://www.facebook.com/backalleynebula

FOREVER TO THE MOON -- https://www.instagram.com/forevertothemoon/

BURNERPHONE -- https://www.facebook.com/dnd.uwu

MASTERZ OF DISASTERZ -- https://www.instagram.com/masterzofdisasterzband/

CHINO'S BURNIN'

SAKFUL -- https://www.facebook.com/sakfulsf

POLYERIUS -- https://www.instagram.com/polyeriustheband/

rock. metal. indie. funk.

doors @ 5pm;

show @ 5:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1694474580985211/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-25d.html

