Speak Now Taylor Swift Record Release Party

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

SPEAK NOW TAYLOR SWIFT RECORD RELEASE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Be one of the first to hear Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at this exclusive dance party with your fellow Swifties!

No title

trew

From West Reading, Pennsylvania to Nashville, Tennessee comes the ultimate night for Taylor Swift lovers and exs. Swifties of the world unite under one roof to celebrate the iconic Speak Now album (Taylor's Version) + songs from Taylor's full discography. If you don't cry tears of joy at least once this night, then you're not doing it right.

Experience:

• Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Record Release

• Taylor Swift music video projections

• Glittery decorations

• Taylor Swift inspired outfits highly encouraged

• Professional photographers

• And more surprises!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-08.html

Watch and listen:

Speak Now: Taylor Swift Dance Party: https://youtu.be/9r6ymr2y2yY

pop. country.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.

