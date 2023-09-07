Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

SPEAK NOW TAYLOR SWIFT RECORD RELEASE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Be one of the first to hear Speak Now (Taylor's Version) at this exclusive dance party with your fellow Swifties!

trew

From West Reading, Pennsylvania to Nashville, Tennessee comes the ultimate night for Taylor Swift lovers and exs. Swifties of the world unite under one roof to celebrate the iconic Speak Now album (Taylor's Version) + songs from Taylor's full discography. If you don't cry tears of joy at least once this night, then you're not doing it right.

Experience:

• Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Record Release

• Taylor Swift music video projections

• Glittery decorations

• Taylor Swift inspired outfits highly encouraged

• Professional photographers

• And more surprises!

Watch and listen:

pop. country.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.