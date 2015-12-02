Updated Nov 30: Special Council Meeting (Budget)

Council Chambers, Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p><em>Update:  The package has been updated to include a report from the CAO and 2 further options for the Transportation for Tomorrow Funding Strategy.</em></p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=51577'>Special Council Meeting </a><a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=51578'>Agenda Package</a>.</p>

<p><a href='mailto:admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact</a> for more information.</p>

