Special Council Meeting – Budget (open to the public)

Council Chambers, Municipal Hall @ 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 1T9, Canada

<p>This meeting will focus on: First two readings of the District of Lake Country’s 2015 Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw (see the details in the agenda package).</p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=45200'>Special Council Meeting Agenda Package</a></p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=45282'>2015 Budget</a> document</p>

<p><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact </a>for more information.</p>

