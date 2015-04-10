Special Council Meeting – Budget (open to the public)

<p>This meeting will focus on: First two readings of the District of Lake Country’s 2015 Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw (see the details in the agenda package).</p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=45200'>Special Council Meeting Agenda Package</a></p>

<p>View the <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/Documents/DocumentList.aspx?ID=45282'>2015 Budget</a> document</p>

<p><a href='mailto://admin@lakecountry.bc.ca'>Contact </a>for more information.</p>