Spellcraft
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Interzone presents
SPELLCRAFT
Above DNA:
Impirumcrypt
Hex Embrace
Plastic Disease
Boblivion
Kaje
Dazzle Room:
Voidgeist
Echoic
Forged in the umbral fires of the weekly nu-goth event Interzone comes Spellcraft; An eclipsing culmination of the darkwave collective years in the making. Called by the emanating moonlight, we're venturing outside our usual mystic citadel and forging new paths into the depths of a new sub-frequency dungeon: DNA Lounge.
For this evening we are trying to reach beyond our usual genre boundaries and touch base in the boiling cauldrons of the more fringe elements of the nu-goth concept, to conjure a different vibrational aura. We are digging in the digital crates of modern industrial, ambient witch house, darkwave, mid- tempo cyberbass, electronica, dark techno, and electric body synth music.
Together, we shall churn our spectral elixirs and auditory alchemy to cast a new spellcraft for the modern practitioner of the audial dark arts.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-02d.html
Watch and listen:
Impirumcrypt: https://youtu.be/frzU7yteNg0
darkwave. industrial. ebsm. witch house. cybergothic.
10pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 advance;
$12 door.
