Interzone presents

SPELLCRAFT

Above DNA:

Impirumcrypt

Hex Embrace

Plastic Disease

Boblivion

Kaje

Dazzle Room:

Voidgeist

Echoic

Forged in the umbral fires of the weekly nu-goth event Interzone comes Spellcraft; An eclipsing culmination of the darkwave collective years in the making. Called by the emanating moonlight, we're venturing outside our usual mystic citadel and forging new paths into the depths of a new sub-frequency dungeon: DNA Lounge.

trew

For this evening we are trying to reach beyond our usual genre boundaries and touch base in the boiling cauldrons of the more fringe elements of the nu-goth concept, to conjure a different vibrational aura. We are digging in the digital crates of modern industrial, ambient witch house, darkwave, mid- tempo cyberbass, electronica, dark techno, and electric body synth music.

Together, we shall churn our spectral elixirs and auditory alchemy to cast a new spellcraft for the modern practitioner of the audial dark arts.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-02d.html

Watch and listen:

Impirumcrypt: https://youtu.be/frzU7yteNg0

darkwave. industrial. ebsm. witch house. cybergothic.

10pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 advance;

$12 door.