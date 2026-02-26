SPENCER COPPENS MEMORIAL

Spencer Coppens -- tall, lanky, kindly, and droll -- has strolled his last boulevard.

Please join us Saturday, April 4 from 1pm to 4pm for a celebration of his life. Come share your stories. There will be photos and videos of people you know, and maybe phtos of you, too. Join us in a toast to his life and give him a sendoff that he would have loved to MC.

Whether you knew him as the bass player of the punk band The Noise at the Mabuhay Gardens, managing and MCing Cocktail Cabaret at DNA lounge, DJing swing music events at various venues, or as a bartender, perhaps you have a story or memory to tell.

1pm - 4pm.

21+ with ID.

Free admission.